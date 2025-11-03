Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 59.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 18.72% of the time.