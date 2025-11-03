PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship with a score of 7-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico, looking to improve upon that performance.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Palmer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-73+7
    2023MC72-68-2
    2022T2769-64-72-68-11

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 11-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.067-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-1.557-1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.1830.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.967-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-2.775-1.688

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 59.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
    • Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 206th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW