Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ryan Palmer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer missed the cut at last year's World Wide Technology Championship with a score of 7-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico, looking to improve upon that performance.
Palmer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2022
|T27
|69-64-72-68
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 11-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Palmer has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.067
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-1.557
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.183
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.967
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.775
|-1.688
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 59.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
- Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 206th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
