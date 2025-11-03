PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan hits his second shot on the 10th hole lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan hits his second shot on the 10th hole lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Hoshino has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0450.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.197-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0330.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0570.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3320.059

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino has recorded a -0.197 mark. He has hit 64.02% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.26 putts per round and has broken par 22.62% of the time.
    • Hoshino currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 68 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

