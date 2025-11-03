Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan hits his second shot on the 10th hole lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Hoshino has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark in this tournament.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.045
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.197
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.033
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.057
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.332
|0.059
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino has recorded a -0.197 mark. He has hit 64.02% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.26 putts per round and has broken par 22.62% of the time.
- Hoshino currently ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 68 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
