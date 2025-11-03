Rico Hoey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished tied for 45th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 1.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.691
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.657
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.023
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.998
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.327
|1.090
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.691 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.657 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 376 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.