Ricky Castillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.