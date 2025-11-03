Ricky Castillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his eyes set on making an impact in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.387
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.066
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.134
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.247
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.340
|0.699
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29.
- Castillo ranked 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
