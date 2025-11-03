PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his eyes set on making an impact in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3870.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.066-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1340.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2470.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3400.699

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29.
    • Castillo ranked 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW