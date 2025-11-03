Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 1.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.