Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Coody's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 1.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.838
|1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.089
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.007
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.080
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.837
|1.505
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.838 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.089 mark. He has a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he breaks par 25.69% of the time.
- Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
