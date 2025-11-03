PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Coody looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Coody at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73-1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 1.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8381.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0890.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0070.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.080-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8371.505

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.838 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.089 mark. He has a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he breaks par 25.69% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

