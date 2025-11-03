PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Peter Knade betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Knade of the United States hits an approach shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 14, 2024 in Great Exuma Island, The Bahamas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Peter Knade has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Knade at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Knade's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Knade's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT5668-70-68-74E6.120
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedT3567-65-68-71-920.500
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicMC74-69-1--
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT2871-65-65-67-1625.813
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba Open265-67-10300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT2966-66-69-67-1223.833
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesMC71-69-2--
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsT1068-69-65-66-2063.667
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT7168-66-69-71-62.850
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenT3467-68-68-72-917.000

    Knade's recent performances

    • Knade has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Manitoba Open, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Knade has an average of -1.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knade has averaged -7.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knade's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.054

    Knade's advanced stats and rankings

    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.191 in his past five starts indicates struggles with iron play.
    • Around the greens, Knade posted a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the putting surface, Knade has delivered a -3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, highlighting significant challenges with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knade as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

