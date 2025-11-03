Peter Knade betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Peter Knade of the United States hits an approach shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club on January 14, 2024 in Great Exuma Island, The Bahamas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Knade has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in recent memory.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Knade's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Knade's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T56
|68-70-68-74
|E
|6.120
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|T35
|67-65-68-71
|-9
|20.500
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|T28
|71-65-65-67
|-16
|25.813
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|2
|65-67
|-10
|300.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T29
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|23.833
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|T10
|68-69-65-66
|-20
|63.667
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T71
|68-66-69-71
|-6
|2.850
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|T34
|67-68-68-72
|-9
|17.000
Knade's recent performances
- Knade has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Manitoba Open, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Knade has an average of -1.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knade has averaged -7.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knade's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.054
Knade's advanced stats and rankings
- Knade has averaged -1.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.191 in his past five starts indicates struggles with iron play.
- Around the greens, Knade posted a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surface, Knade has delivered a -3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, highlighting significant challenges with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knade as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
