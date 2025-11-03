PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States chips on the 18th green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.872 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.538-0.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.006-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1480.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3280.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.067-0.370

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (163rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

