Paul Peterson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Paul Peterson of the United States chips on the 18th green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.872 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.538
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.006
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.148
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.328
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.067
|-0.370
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (163rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
