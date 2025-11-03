Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.