5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 24th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2471-67-67-70-13
    2023T2766-67-70-68-13
    2022MC70-72E
    2021T1770-66-65-70-13
    2020T5868-71-71-72-2

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0820.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0830.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.088-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.039-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1270.218

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) this season and ranked 87th with an 15.66% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

