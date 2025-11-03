Patrick Rodgers betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 24th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's World Wide Technology Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|2023
|T27
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|T17
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|2020
|T58
|68-71-71-72
|-2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.082
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.088
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.039
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.127
|0.218
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points (63rd) this season and ranked 87th with an 15.66% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
