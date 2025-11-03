PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Omar Morales betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Omar Morales of Mexico looks on after his shot on the 16th fairway during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Omar Morales of Mexico looks on after his shot on the 16th fairway during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Omar Morales returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Morales looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Morales at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Morales' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Morales' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Morales' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse5072-66-69-73-48.5
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-72+2--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC72-76+6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC74-69-1--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC74-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST6270-64-72-69-94.3
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC78-76+11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--

    Morales' recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished 50th with a score of 4-under.
    • Morales has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morales has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morales has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morales' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.644

    Morales' advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Morales has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.080 in his past five starts shows solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Morales has struggled with an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the putting surfaces, he has posted a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Morales has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

