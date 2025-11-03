Omar Morales betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Omar Morales of Mexico looks on after his shot on the 16th fairway during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Omar Morales returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Morales looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Morales' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Morales' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Morales' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|50
|72-66-69-73
|-4
|8.5
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T62
|70-64-72-69
|-9
|4.3
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|78-76
|+11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Morales' recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished 50th with a score of 4-under.
- Morales has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morales has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morales has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morales' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.644
Morales' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Morales has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.080 in his past five starts shows solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Morales has struggled with an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surfaces, he has posted a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
- Overall, Morales has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.