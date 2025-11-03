Noah Goodwin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Noah Goodwin of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9, 2025.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.026
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.148
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.046
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.109
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.058
|1.050
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
