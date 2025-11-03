PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9, 2025.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0260.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1480.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0460.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1090.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0581.050

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

