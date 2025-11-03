Niklas Norgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.

Norgaard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.