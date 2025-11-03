Niklas Norgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.599
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.147
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.471
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.078
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.058
|-0.729
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Norgaard earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
