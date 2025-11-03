PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Niklas Norgaard has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.5990.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.147-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.471-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.078-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.058-0.729

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Norgaard earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

