11H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place Aug. 7-10, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Im's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4069-70-70-68-3
    2023T667-65-69-68-11
    20221270-68-63-69-10
    2021T1671-65-67-70-11
    2020MC75-67E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Im has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3510.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.920-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5880.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.121-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.139-1.151

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.920 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

