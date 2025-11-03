Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to take place Aug. 7-10, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 3-under.
Im's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|2023
|T6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|2022
|12
|70-68-63-69
|-10
|2021
|T16
|71-65-67-70
|-11
|2020
|MC
|75-67
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Im has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.351
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.920
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.588
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.121
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.139
|-1.151
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.920 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
