Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.165 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.