PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Joel Dahmen finished tied for 14th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1470-67-68-68-15
    2023T368-67-66-65-18
    2022T4565-71-69-71-8
    2021T2068-67-68-69-12
    2020T669-69-66-65-15

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1920.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.165-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.099-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.248-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.010-0.081

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.165 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW