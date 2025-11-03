Joel Dahmen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Joel Dahmen finished tied for 14th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|2023
|T3
|68-67-66-65
|-18
|2022
|T45
|65-71-69-71
|-8
|2021
|T20
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|2020
|T6
|69-69-66-65
|-15
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.192
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.165
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.099
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.248
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.010
|-0.081
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.165 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
