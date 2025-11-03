Nick Dunlap betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will make his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years when the tournament tees off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9. The $6 million purse event will see Dunlap competing for the first time at this venue.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Dunlap's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
Dunlap's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.471
|-1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.131
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.070
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.112
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.159
|-1.031
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.471 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.