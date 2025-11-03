PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Dunlap betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will make his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years when the tournament tees off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9. The $6 million purse event will see Dunlap competing for the first time at this venue.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This will be Dunlap's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.471-1.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1310.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0700.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.112-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.159-1.031

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.471 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

