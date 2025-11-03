PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs finished tied for thirtieth at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving his position in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Higgs' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3071-68-70-67-12
    2023T3270-62-69-71-12
    2021MC68-76+2
    2020T3370-68-71-68-7

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for thirtieth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for twenty-fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.067-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.178-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.373-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0260.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.458-0.212

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (90th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Higgs sports a -0.178 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivers a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
    • Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW