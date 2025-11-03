Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs finished tied for thirtieth at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving his position in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|2023
|T32
|70-62-69-71
|-12
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2020
|T33
|70-68-71-68
|-7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for thirtieth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for twenty-fourth with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.067
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.178
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.373
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.026
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.458
|-0.212
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (90th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Higgs sports a -0.178 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivers a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
