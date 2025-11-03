Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for twenty-fourth with a score of 16-under.

He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.