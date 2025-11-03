PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States prepares to play his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, which takes place Nov. 6-9 at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Austin Eckroat defending his title after shooting 24-under last year.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5500.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1550.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.261-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0840.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3591.200

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

