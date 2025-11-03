Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States prepares to play his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, which takes place Nov. 6-9 at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The tournament features a $6 million purse with Austin Eckroat defending his title after shooting 24-under last year.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.550
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.155
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.261
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.084
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.359
|1.200
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.4 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
