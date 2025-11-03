PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting 13-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC81-74+13

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3790.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.054-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.107-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1350.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1900.579

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Jeremy Paul betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW