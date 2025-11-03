Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting 13-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|81-74
|+13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.379
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.054
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.107
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.190
|0.579
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
