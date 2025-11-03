Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Max Greyserman finished fourth at 22-under at last year's World Wide Technology Championship. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 22-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.074
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.030
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.138
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.262
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.296
|0.262
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.030 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 768 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
