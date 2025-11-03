PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max Greyserman finished fourth at 22-under at last year's World Wide Technology Championship. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Greyserman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024468-64-69-65-22

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.074-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0300.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1380.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2620.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2960.262

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.030 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 768 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

