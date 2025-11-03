Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.