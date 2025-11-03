Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid of Germany hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Schmid's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+7
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.113
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.059
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.298
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.304
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.178
|0.457
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Schmid delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 620 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.