11H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+2
    2023MC76-73+7

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.113-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0590.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.298-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3040.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1780.457

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a 0.059 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Schmid delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 620 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

