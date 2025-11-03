Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the first time in recent years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.024
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.421
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.570
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.076
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.939
|-0.389
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
