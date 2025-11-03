Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 2-over.

He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.