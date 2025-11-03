PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the first time in recent years.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished at 2-over.
    • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.024-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.4210.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.570-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0760.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.939-0.389

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

