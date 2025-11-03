Matthew Riedel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making his mark in the tournament.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-74-66
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.106
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.257
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.551
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.066
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.980
|-1.464
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.257 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
- Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.