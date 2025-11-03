PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making his mark in the tournament.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-74-66-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.106-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.257-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.551-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.066-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.980-1.464

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.257 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
    • Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

