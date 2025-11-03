Matthew Riedel betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Riedel had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.

He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Riedel has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Riedel has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.