7H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    The World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. This marks Andersen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-76+11--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--

    Andersen's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -1.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.491-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.863-1.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0780.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0060.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.282-1.095

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
    • Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

