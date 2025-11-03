Mason Andersen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. This marks Andersen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -1.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.491
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.863
|-1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.078
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.006
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.282
|-1.095
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
- Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
