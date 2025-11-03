Mark Hubbard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut from the 2023 tournament where he posted a score of 3-under.
Hubbard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2021
|T59
|71-67-69-74
|-3
|2020
|T58
|64-71-73-74
|-2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.042
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.113
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.050
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.197
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.217
|0.701
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard has a 0.113 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
