PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut from the 2023 tournament where he posted a score of 3-under.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC67-72-3
    2021T5971-67-69-74-3
    2020T5864-71-73-74-2

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.042-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1130.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0500.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1970.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2170.701

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard has a 0.113 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW