3H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

USAIsaiah Salinda of the United States chips on the 18th green during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos when he tees off Nov. 6-9, 2025 in the World Wide Technology Championship. Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5460.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.1840.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.061-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.544-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.2420.136

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Salinda has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

