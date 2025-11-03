PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2020, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hughes's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC70-75+3

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Hughes missed the cut in 2020 after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.215-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.185-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2990.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1160.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0150.331

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes delivered a strong Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance with a 0.299 mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 704 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
