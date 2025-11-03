Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.185 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hughes delivered a strong Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance with a 0.299 mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.92% of the time.