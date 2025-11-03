PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Luke List betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Luke List of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Luke List finished 54th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for List at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    List's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20245470-68-71-71-8
    2022MC69-70-3
    2021MC71-74+3
    2020MC69-78+5

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In List's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • List has missed the cut in three of his four appearances at this event since 2020.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.5

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • List has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.347-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.383-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1290.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.143-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.308-0.438

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.383 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

