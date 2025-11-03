Luke List betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Luke List of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Luke List finished 54th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
List's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2020
|MC
|69-78
|+5
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 8-under.
- List has missed the cut in three of his four appearances at this event since 2020.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.5
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.347
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.383
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.129
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.143
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.308
|-0.438
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.383 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
