Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Luke Donald of England tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Luke Donald withdrew from the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after two rounds. He'll return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 6-9 with hopes of completing four rounds this time around.
Donald's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|72-69
|-
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2020
|T72
|66-72-73-73
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Donald's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after two rounds.
- Donald's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 72nd at even par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Donald's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|67-74-73-76
|+6
|8.036
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|5.950
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Donald's recent performances
- Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of six-over.
- Donald has an average of -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has averaged -1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.093
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.535
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.040
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.081
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.668
|-1.390
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
- Donald has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 223rd on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 this season reflects struggles off the tee, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards shows limited power.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Donald posted a -0.535 mark. He hit 54.44% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Donald delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.30 putts per round and broke par 15.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
