7H AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald of England tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Luke Donald of England tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Luke Donald withdrew from the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after two rounds. He'll return to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 6-9 with hopes of completing four rounds this time around.

    Latest odds for Donald at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Donald's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD72-69-
    2022MC73-67-2
    2021MC72-72+2
    2020T7266-72-73-73E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Donald's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after two rounds.
    • Donald's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 72nd at even par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Donald's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6067-74-73-76+68.036
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D72-69-3--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6870-69-72-71-25.950
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--

    Donald's recent performances

    • Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of six-over.
    • Donald has an average of -0.912 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has averaged -1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.093-0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.535-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0400.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.081-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.668-1.390

    Donald's advanced stats and rankings

    • Donald has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 223rd on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 this season reflects struggles off the tee, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards shows limited power.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Donald posted a -0.535 mark. He hit 54.44% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Donald delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.30 putts per round and broke par 15.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

