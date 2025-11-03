Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot out of the rough on the seventh hole during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, competing at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.3
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.2
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.5
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.4
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.75
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.300
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.236
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.242
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.256
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.037
|-0.378
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.236 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 199th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
