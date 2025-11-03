PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot out of the rough on the seventh hole during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot out of the rough on the seventh hole during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton will make his debut at the World Wide Technology Championship, competing at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.3
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.2
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.5
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.4
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.75
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3000.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.236-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.242-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.256-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.037-0.378

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.236 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Clanton has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 199th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

