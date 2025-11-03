Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-ninth with a score of 11-under.

Clanton has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Clanton has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.