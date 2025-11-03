Lee Hodges betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Lee Hodges finished tied for 38th at 11-under when he last played the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T38
|67-71-64-71
|-11
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.115
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.425
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.037
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.016
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.593
|0.279
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.05% ranked fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
