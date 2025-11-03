PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for 38th at 11-under when he last played the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in Los Cabos, Mexico for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3867-71-64-71-11

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1150.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.425-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0370.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0160.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5930.279

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Hodges has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.05% ranked fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

