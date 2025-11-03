Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Lanto Griffin returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.
Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|2020
|T76
|71-68-74-72
|+1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.016
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.153
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.141
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.098
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.094
|1.250
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.