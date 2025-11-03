PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6072-69-74-69-4
    2020T7671-68-74-72+1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship365-70-71-65-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.016-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1530.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.1410.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0981.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0941.250

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

