Kris Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kris Ventura has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this tournament, shooting +2 in 2021 and +1 in 2020. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of making his first weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2020
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.098
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.020
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.122
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.211
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.167
|0.350
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Ventura earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
