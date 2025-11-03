PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kris Ventura has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this tournament, shooting +2 in 2021 and +1 in 2020. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with hopes of making his first weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Ventura's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC72-72+2
    2020MC69-74+1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.098-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.020-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1220.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2110.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1670.350

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Ventura earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Davis Riley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW