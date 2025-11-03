Kevin Velo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.