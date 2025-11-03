Kevin Velo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kevin Velo will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|69-70-64-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-72-68-72
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Velo's recent performances
- Velo had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
- Velo has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.028
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.359
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.072
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.537
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.941
|-0.652
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
