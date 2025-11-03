PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Velo will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Velo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3769-70-64-72-9--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-72-68-72-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-78+8--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
    • Velo has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.028-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.359-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.072-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.5370.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.941-0.652

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
    • Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW