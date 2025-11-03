PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman finished tied for 24th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Streelman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2467-70-70-68-13
    2023MC70-75+3
    2022MC70-70-2
    2021T3269-71-71-64-9
    2020MC71-71E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2467-70-70-68-13--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.186-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0980.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.412-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1180.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.382-0.288

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards shows his position in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.098 mark. He has a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he breaks par 18.44% of the time this season.
    • Streelman ranks 193rd with 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW