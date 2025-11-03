Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.

Streelman has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.