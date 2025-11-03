Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman finished tied for 24th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Streelman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|T32
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.186
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.098
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.412
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.118
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.382
|-0.288
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards shows his position in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.098 mark. He has a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he breaks par 18.44% of the time this season.
- Streelman ranks 193rd with 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.