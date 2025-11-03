PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States chips on the tenth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The World Wide Technology Championship will be held at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. Roy has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Roy at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-69+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-68-64-68-1244.000

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2960.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.026-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.016-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1330.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.470-0.041

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Roy sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

