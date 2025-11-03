Kevin Roy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kevin Roy of the United States chips on the tenth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The World Wide Technology Championship will be held at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9. Roy has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Roy has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.296
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.026
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.016
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.133
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.470
|-0.041
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Roy sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
