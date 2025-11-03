Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Mitchell has finished in the top-ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.