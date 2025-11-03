PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to El Cardonal at Diamante for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 6-9, 2025. Mitchell missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, shooting 3-over.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-72+3
    2023MC72-71+1
    2022T5668-69-69-71-7
    20217070-70-71-76+3
    2020MC69-73E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top-ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5130.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1730.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.204-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.024-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4580.082

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (14th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

