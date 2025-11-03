Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to El Cardonal at Diamante for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 6-9, 2025. Mitchell missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, shooting 3-over.
Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T56
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|2021
|70
|70-70-71-76
|+3
|2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 7-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top-ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.513
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.173
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.204
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.024
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.458
|0.082
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (14th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
