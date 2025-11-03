Kaito Onishi betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan smiles after the crowd cheers on the first tee after hitting four provisional shots for a total of five tee balls during the third round of Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in Ivans, Utah. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|67-69-69-73
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-72-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
- Onishi has an average of -0.961 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.675
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.400
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.143
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.147
|-1.065
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.34% of the time.
- Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
