PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan smiles after the crowd cheers on the first tee after hitting four provisional shots for a total of five tee balls during the third round of Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in Ivans, Utah. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Kaito Onishi of Japan smiles after the crowd cheers on the first tee after hitting four provisional shots for a total of five tee balls during the third round of Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in Ivans, Utah. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5167-69-69-73-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5470-72-72-70E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D78+8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7368-69-71-73-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.961 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.675-0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.400-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.143-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.147-1.065

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.34% of the time.
    • Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW