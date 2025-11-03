PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower finished tied for second at 23-under the last time he played this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on going one better this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Lower's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T270-67-63-65-23
    2023T5668-68-69-72-7

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.0900.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.062-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.2490.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.073-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.473-0.227

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

