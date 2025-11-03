PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Johnny Keefer has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making an impact in his first appearance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1371-67-69-72-9--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1620.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3380.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.883-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2270.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.155-0.202

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer has recorded a -0.338 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 25.00%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

