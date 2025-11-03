Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Johnny Keefer has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making an impact in his first appearance at this tournament.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-67-69-72
|-9
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.162
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.338
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.883
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.227
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.155
|-0.202
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer has recorded a -0.338 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 25.00%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
