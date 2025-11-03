John Pak betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
John Pak will compete for the first time in the past five years at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with defending champion Austin Eckroat looking to repeat his 24-under performance from 2024.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.350
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.163
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.049
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.559
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.794
|-1.210
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sported a 0.163 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
