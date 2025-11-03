PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

John Pak betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    John Pak will compete for the first time in the past five years at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with defending champion Austin Eckroat looking to repeat his 24-under performance from 2024.

    Latest odds for Pak at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Pak's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6471-72-72-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-76+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-69-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-70+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.3500.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.163-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0490.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.559-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.794-1.210

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sported a 0.163 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
    • Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

