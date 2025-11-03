PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith finished tied for fifth at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Highsmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-68-65-68-19

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.836 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -2.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.115-0.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.352-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.120-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.090-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.677-2.111

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

