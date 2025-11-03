Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished tied for fifth at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.836 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -2.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.115
|-0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.352
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.120
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.090
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.677
|-2.111
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
