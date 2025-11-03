J.J. Spaun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
J.J. Spaun of Team United States plays an approach shot on the second hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|2023
|T15
|65-70-67-67
|-15
|2022
|T27
|65-68-67-73
|-11
|2021
|T65
|70-69-73-71
|-1
|2020
|T80
|69-72-77-69
|+3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.291
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.738
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.017
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.113
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.158
|1.033
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.738 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 2,144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
