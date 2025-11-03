J.J. Spaun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.