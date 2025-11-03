Jesper Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Jesper Svensson has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos from Nov. 6-9 with his first appearance at this tournament.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.562
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.166
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.081
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.052
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.529
|0.559
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.166 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.89% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
