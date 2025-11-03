PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jesper Svensson has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos from Nov. 6-9 with his first appearance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5620.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1660.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0810.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.052-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5290.559

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.166 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.89% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 110th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

