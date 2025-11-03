PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Suber at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.198-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.266-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.120-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0370.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.016-0.458

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    • Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

