Jackson Suber betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Jackson Suber will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on a strong debut performance in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Suber's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.198
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.266
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.120
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.037
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.016
|-0.458
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.