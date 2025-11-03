Henrik Norlander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Henrik Norlander finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9, 2025 with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|2023
|T15
|67-70-65-67
|-15
|2022
|T45
|70-66-69-71
|-8
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2020
|T41
|67-71-74-66
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.2
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.75
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.2
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.4
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.6
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.320
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.639
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.237
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.220
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.138
|-1.256
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sported a 0.639 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% ranked 43rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
