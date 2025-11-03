PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Henrik Norlander finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9, 2025 with his sights set on improving upon last year's performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Norlander's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3069-70-67-70-12
    2023T1567-70-65-67-15
    2022T4570-66-69-71-8
    2021MC71-71E
    2020T4167-71-74-66-6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.2
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.75
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.2
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.4
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.6

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.320-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6390.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.237-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.220-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.138-1.256

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sported a 0.639 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% ranked 43rd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

