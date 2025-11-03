Henrik Norlander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Norlander had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.

Norlander has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.