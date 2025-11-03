Greyson Sigg betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Greyson Sigg has competed in this tournament before, finishing tied for 42nd in 2023 and tied for 33rd in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving his performance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Sigg's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T42
|66-67-67-74
|-10
|2022
|T33
|69-69-72-64
|-10
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|15
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.065
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.427
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.093
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.498
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.086
|0.680
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
- Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
