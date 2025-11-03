PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Greyson Sigg has competed in this tournament before, finishing tied for 42nd in 2023 and tied for 33rd in 2022. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving his performance at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Sigg's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4266-67-67-74-10
    2022T3369-69-72-64-10

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-70-68-66-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2169-68-69-70-12--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1969-71-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.065-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4270.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0930.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.498-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0860.680

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
    • Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 160th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

