20M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 9th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 9th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T670-69-68-64-17
    2023MC69-73E
    2022T6471-63-69-75-6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1270.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1170.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1040.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6680.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7821.974

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards has helped his ball-striking performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has a -0.117 mark. He has hit 69.95% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.43 putts per round, and he has broken par 26.64% of the time.
    • Higgo currently sits 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

