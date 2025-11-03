Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo of South Africa acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 9th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|T64
|71-63-69-75
|-6
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.127
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.117
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.104
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.668
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.782
|1.974
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards has helped his ball-striking performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has a -0.117 mark. He has hit 69.95% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.43 putts per round, and he has broken par 26.64% of the time.
- Higgo currently sits 99th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 406 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.