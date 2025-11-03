Frankie Capan III betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Austin Eckroat defending his title.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Capan III has an average of -1.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.211
|-1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.665
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.029
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.495
|1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.409
|-0.427
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.211 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 59.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
