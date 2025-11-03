PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Austin Eckroat defending his title.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6566-73-74-72+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -1.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.211-1.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.665-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0290.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4951.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.409-0.427

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.211 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 59.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

