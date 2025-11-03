Eric Cole betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Eric Cole finished tied for 27th at 13-under in 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Cole's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T27
|70-68-66-67
|-13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.985 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.476
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.134
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.207
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.016
|-0.175
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (161st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Cole sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.28% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.