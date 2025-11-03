PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Eric Cole finished tied for 27th at 13-under in 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Cole at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2770-68-66-67-13

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.985 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.476-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1500.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.134-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2070.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.016-0.175

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (161st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Cole sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.28% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

