Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico looks over an upcoming shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Emilio Gonzalez was disqualified in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Gonzalez's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|DQ
|73-71
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Gonzalez's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he was disqualified after two rounds at even par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|DQ
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T74
|73-68-72-71
|+4
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 4-over.
- Gonzalez has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.140
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.288
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.037
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.107
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-0.545
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez has struggled with a -1.288 mark. He has hit 44.44% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Gonzalez has delivered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 5.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
