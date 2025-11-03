PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico looks over an upcoming shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico looks over an upcoming shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Emilio Gonzalez was disqualified in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Gonzalez at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Gonzalez's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024DQ73-71E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Gonzalez's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he was disqualified after two rounds at even par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Gonzalez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipDQ73-71E--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT7473-68-72-71+4--

    Gonzalez's recent performances

    • Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 4-over.
    • Gonzalez has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez has averaged -0.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.140-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.288-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.037-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.107-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.292-0.545

    Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez has struggled with a -1.288 mark. He has hit 44.44% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Gonzalez has delivered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 5.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

