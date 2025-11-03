Emilio Gil Leyva betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Emilio Gil Leyva has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Gil Leyva's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Gil Leyva's recent performances
- Gil Leyva has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Gil Leyva's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Gil Leyva's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Gil Leyva for the 2025 season or recent tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gil Leyva as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.